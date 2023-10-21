Three matches set for Battle of the Belts VIII tonight

Battle of the Belts VIII will have the typical three-match card tonight live on TNT, with the broadcast starting immediately following the conclusion of Collision.

The third and final match was announced last night on Rampage after John Silver of The Dark Order won a number one contender’s match Kip Sabian and Brother Zay in a triple threat to earn an AEW International title shot against Orange Cassidy.

The other two matches are Kris Statlander vs Willow Nightingale for the TBS title and The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, and Daniel Garcia in an AEW World Trios title match.