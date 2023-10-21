The Undertaker launches Six Feet Under podcast behind paywall

The Undertaker has launched his own podcast and Patreon account titled Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway.

The WWE Hall of Famer will be sharing weekly stories that you probably have never heard before and taking fans down memory lane with some of his most epic matches that we all loved.

There are three tiers for the Patreon account – Old School, Old School Early Access, and The Streak.

All three tiers will have access to the podcast, with the Old School subs getting their episode on Wednesday. The Early Access subs get the episode on Monday, two days before, while The Streak will also allow subscribers to ask questions to be answered by The Undertaker himself on the podcast.

The prices are $5, $6, and $10 per month respectively and you can subscribe at Pateron.com.