More on Impact reverting back to TNA

Oct 21, 2023

Per PWInsider, The final decision to flip the switch back to TNA was locked in about 2-3 weeks back.

New TNA Championships have already been crafted and produced but won’t be used until January.

There are zero plans to return to the Six-Sided Ring but a new set up will be made.

