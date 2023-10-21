More on Impact reverting back to TNA
Per PWInsider, The final decision to flip the switch back to TNA was locked in about 2-3 weeks back.
New TNA Championships have already been crafted and produced but won’t be used until January.
There are zero plans to return to the Six-Sided Ring but a new set up will be made.
TNA IS BACK!
TNA Wrestling RETURNS starting from Hard To Kill on January 13 LIVE on PPV from the Palms in Las Vegas.
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 22, 2023