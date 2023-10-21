Lacey Evans: “I can’t tell you how many damn fights I almost got into”

Former WWE star Lacey Evans (Macey Estrella) appeared on the Power Alphas podcast and said the following about her time in WWE…

“Not that I gave a sh-t to begin with, how I lasted seven years in WWE, this same mouth is the same one backstage. I can’t tell you how many damn fights I almost got into. I verbally told them, every time, ‘I’ll work at McDonald’s before I ever sit back and have anybody talk to me the way you talk to me because you feel I owe you something.’ The only thing I owe is working my ass off to have a good match. Back here, there is no damn way I’m going to let anybody talk to me just because you’ve walked roads that I haven’t walked. It’s been a few times. Luckily, the powers that be liked me enough to… each year, I just got a little more. WWE has been great to me, they’ve been awesome, I invested every bit of my money, I haven’t taken out loans. I have investment properties, real estate, I have a full business paid for. I’m in a good place because I was smart. That addiction doesn’t stop.

Every day, just like the power alphas that are on this podcast, every day, we wake up, and it’s not if, it’s when, and we have to be ready to fight that head on, whatever it may be. A lot of people don’t have that mindset. You can tell an alpha from where they end up. It’s not always the ones holding a title above their head. Sometimes, it’s the ones that never got to touch that sh-t because we are alphas. I’m not standing outside of doors anymore waiting on answers that whoever the powers that be can’t even look me in the eye and tell me. I don’t have time for that. I’ll be damned if I’m going to live like that and have people talk to me a certain way because they feel that I owe…I don’t owe anybody a damn thing because I work my ass off every day.”

(quote: Jeremy Lambert)