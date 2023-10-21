Impact rating for 10/19/2023

Impact Wrestling drew 71,000 viewers this week for the Bound For Glory go-home episode, down 49,000 viewers from last week’s show.

This was the least-watched episode of Impact of 2023 so far. The show drew the same 0.01 rating in 18-49 of the previous two weeks.

(Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics)

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

