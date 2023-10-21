CJ Perry and Nikki Garcia to be featured on new season of MTV Cribs

CJ Perry and Nikki Garcia, the artists formerly known as Lana and Nikki Bella, will be part of the upcoming MTV Cribs season, which returns on television on November 15.

Cribs features all-access celebrity home tours, with over-the-top themed rooms, fully-stocked refrigerators, jaw-dropping closets, and more.

Perry lives with her husband Miro in a $2 million mansion in Nashville, Tennessee, while Nikki also lives with her husband Artem Chigvintsev in Napa Valley, California.

The new season of Cribs will air on MTV in over 50 countries.