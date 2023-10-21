Bound For Glory 2023 live tonight on pay-per-view

Live tonight from the Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois, Impact Wrestling presents Bound For Glory 2023 on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

Alex Shelley vs Josh Alexander for the Impact World title; Trinity vs Mickie James for the Impact Knockouts title; Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz vs Ace Austin and Chris Bey for the Impact World Tag Team titles; Chris Sabin vs Kenta for the Impact X Division title; Killer Kelly and Masha Slamovich vs Deonna Purrazzo and Tasha Steelz for the Impact Knockouts World Tag Team titles; PCO vs Rhino vs Steve Maclin vs Moose in a Monster’s Ball match; Will Ospreay vs Mike Bailey; and the 20-person intergender Call Your Shot gauntlet where the winner receives a trophy and a contract they can cash in anytime within one year for a championship match of their choosing.

Plus, Mike Tenay, Don West, and Traci Brooks get inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame on the Countdown to Bound For Glory pre-show starting at 7:30PM ET. The Countdown to Bound For Glory will air on Impact’s YouTube channel.

