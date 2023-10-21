Bianca Belair returns on Smackdown after two month absence

Bianca Belair has returned to WWE television after an absence of two months.

The former multi-time women’s champion closed the show by coming out to save Charlotte Flair from a beatdown from Damage CTRL after IYO SKY successfully defended her title against Flair, albeit with interference from her team mates.

Belair and Flair ended Friday Night Smackdown on FOX standing tall in the ring.

Bianca has not appeared on WWE television since the August 18 episode of Smackdown and was last seen getting attacked by Damage CTRL. This was Belair’s first time off from WWE although she did sporadically appear at WWE events, including the TKO launch on the New York Stock Exchange.

Belair is advertised for the Crown Jewel premium live event.