AEW Battle of the Belts VIII

Date: 21/10/2023

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuiness and Kevin Kelly

Before the match as Orange Cassidy comes to the ring he is confronted by Jon Moxley.

Match 1: Singles Match for AEW International Championship

Challenger: John Silver Vs Champion: Orange Cassidy.

Reynolds tries to steel Cassidy glasses and does till a dive through the ropes, Silver then back body drops Cassidy in the ring, hip toss by John Silver, Silver with punches to Cassidy, John Silver with a superplex on Cassidy on he middle rope, Silver with a two count, Silver with kicks, and then Silver is backed into the ring post, then John Silver drops Cassidy on the floor from the mat, then a hip toss by Silver on Cassidy on the outside. Referee is distracted and meanwhile Alex Reynolds beats down Cassidy.

Silver with a kick to Cassidy, Silver with kicks again to Cassidy, Cassidy puts his hands in pockets and nails his shotgun dropkick, Tiger Driver by Cassidy for a two count. Cassidy with kicks to Silver, tornado DDT countered into a rollup, Side dog Driver, then Beach Break DDT by Cassidy for a two count. Reynolds grabs the belt and smashes it in face of Cassidy behind referees back, then a rollup for a two, then a aeroplane spin by Silver for a two count. Cassidy hits Silver with Orange Punch to retain the title.

Winner via Pinfall and still AEW International Champion: “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy

Backstage: Lexy Nair is with Andrade El Idolo and CJ Perry comes in and says you could be the cutest Wrestler in AEW and I will see you soon.

Mark Sterling is in the ring and says he will speak slowly and Tony Nese is your future ROH TV Champion, Tony says I will make it my mission to change each of everyone of your lives so you don’t end up as a fat Elvis, I want you to stand up and we will do some group training.

Match 2: Singles Match for ROH World TV Championship

Challenger: Tony Nese w/Mark Sterling Vs Champion: Samoa Joe.

Joe tosses Nese in the corner, then sends him to the outside, Nese with kicks, Joe with a straight clothesline, then puts him in the corner and nails the Muscle Buster for the win.

Winner via Pinfall and still ROH World Television Champion: Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe says MJF tonight I bring you a gift a forsight and I am coming for the AEW World Championship, what you do with the gift is important you can give me what I want or I force you to give me what I want and I will be the next AEW World Champion.