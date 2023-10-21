Ace Steel in Chicago to work Bound For Glory tonight as producer

PWInsider.com is reporting that Ace Steel is in Chicago where he is working for Impact Wrestling and will be getting a tryout as a producer tonight at the Bound For Glory pay-per-view.

Steel was fired from his AEW job after his close friend CM Punk was also fired. Punk and Steel share a long friendship and Punk was instrumental in getting Steel hired. Unfortunately, Steel was one of those involved in the All Out brawl and was terminated for his actions, only to be rehired in his original job.

When Punk returned, the deal was to bring Steel back as well but Steel was only allowed to work remotely and not be part of the show backstage.

PWInsider adds that Impact wanted to work with Steel after he was fired the first time from AEW but then he chose to return to the company.