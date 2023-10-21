Join us tonight as we cover Impact’s premier event of the year, Bound For Glory. The show is being held in Chicago, Illinois. Join us early and often for ongoing coverage. The main show starts at 8 PM. The Pre Show begins at 7:30 PM. Mathew Rewholdt and Tom Hannifan are on the call.

IMPACT World Championship

Alex Shelley (c) vs. Josh Alexander

IMPACT Knockouts World Championship

Trinity (c) vs. Mickie James

IMPACT X-Division Championship

Chris Sabin (c) vs. KENTA

Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey

Monster’s Ball

PCO vs. Rhino vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin

Knockouts Tag Team Championships

MK Ultra (Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich) (c) vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo

IMPACT World Tag Team Championships

The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) (c) vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)

Call Your Shot Gauntlet

Competitors TBA