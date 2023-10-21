Join us tonight as we cover Impact’s premier event of the year, Bound For Glory. The show is being held in Chicago, Illinois. Join us early and often for ongoing coverage. The main show starts at 8 PM. The Pre Show begins at 7:30 PM. Mathew Rewholdt and Tom Hannifan are on the call.
IMPACT World Championship
Alex Shelley (c) vs. Josh Alexander
IMPACT Knockouts World Championship
Trinity (c) vs. Mickie James
IMPACT X-Division Championship
Chris Sabin (c) vs. KENTA
Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey
Monster’s Ball
PCO vs. Rhino vs. Moose vs. Steve Maclin
Knockouts Tag Team Championships
MK Ultra (Killer Kelly & Masha Slamovich) (c) vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo
IMPACT World Tag Team Championships
The Rascalz (Trey Miguel & Zachary Wentz) (c) vs. ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey)
Call Your Shot Gauntlet
Competitors TBA