WWE SmackDown Results 10/20/23

The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2023 continues tonight.

WWE Friday Night SmackDown goes down tonight at 8/7c from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas, with the latest build-up to WWE’s annual Crown Jewel premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 4.

On tap for tonight’s show is an appearance by John Cena, IYO SKY vs. Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women’s Championship, Logan Paul appears to confront WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio, plus Montez Ford of The Street Profits goes one-on-one against Santos Escobar of the LWO and more.

Featured below are complete WWE Friday Night SmackDown results from Friday, October 20, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on FOX.

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/20/2023)

The usual “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature narrated by John Cena airs to get us started. We then see highlights from last week’s show of John Cena and The Bloodline, including LA Knight stepping up to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as well as the Knight vs. Solo Sikoa main event and how that played out with Knight winning but “The Tribal Chief” spearing him to end the show.

We then shoot inside the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, TX. where Kevin Patrick welcomes us to this week’s show as the camera pans the crowd and the “Who better than me?!” theme song plays. Corey Graves joins him on commentary and the two run down the advertised lineup for tonight’s show.

Paul Heyman & LA Knight Kick Off This Week’s Show

From there, we hear “Ladies and gentlemen …” in the ring. We see “The Wise Man” of The Bloodline, Paul Heyman, who kicks off the show. He talks about Jimmy Uso costing Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE World Tag-Team Championships on this past week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

He then talks about the Los Angeles Times breaking the story hours ago that Roman Reigns will be defending the WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. Heyman says he’s like the crowd except he’s from New York and they’re from Texas, and he’s richer and dresses better. He says they’re all fans of LA Knight.

The crowd gets on Heyman’s case with LA Knight’s “YEAH!” chant after everything he says, to which Heyman replies, “Don’t do that while I’m talking.” He tells us November 4 is the last damn time we’re ever gonna see LA Knight in the ring, because at Crown Jewel, is going to get smashed by the reigning, defending Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, “The Head of the Table” and “The Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.

When he finishes that statement, we hear the sounds of LA Knight’s theme music and the crowd goes bonkers as “The Mega Star” makes his way down to the ring. He tells Heyman, “If you wanna make noise, make some noise, because all you’ve been doin’ out here is makin’ noise!” Wow. Just. Just, wow.

Knight goes on to play cat-and-mouse with Heyman, telling him to leave and then stopping him from doing so. He talks about how Roman Reigns is scared and should be, because he’s never seen anybody like him before. As fast as he has risen in WWE, is as fast as he’s gonna take that title off him at Crown Jewel. Knight announces a contract signing between he and Reigns for Crown Jewel for next week’s show.

Santos Escobar vs. Montez Ford

We shoot backstage to Angelo Dawkins hyping up Montez Ford as he prepares for his match tonight against Santos Escobar. Bobby Lashley gives him a quick pep talk and then tells him, “Let’s go.” He walks off.

Inside the arena, we hear the LWO theme and out comes Santos Escobar accompanied by Joaquim Wilde and Cruz Del Toro. The trio make their way down to the ring for our opening contest here on this week’s show. On that note, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break.

When we return from the break, we see Escobar settling in the ring. His music dies down. The Street Profits theme hits and out comes Montez Ford accompanied by Angelo Dawkins and Bobby Lashley. Lashley wishes him well and heads to the back. Ford and Dawkins head to the ring.

Ford settles inside the ring as highlights are shown of Lashley and the Profits beating down Carlito backstage on last week’s show. The bell sounds and we’re officially off-and-running with this one. Ford starts off well, controlling the action and dominating the early offense.

Escobar starts picking up the pace and fighting back into competitive form until Ford turns him inside-out coming off the ropes, sending him crashing and burning out on the floor at ringside. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action in our opening contest continues.

As we settle back in from the break, we see Ford still in control of the action, which has returned inside the ring. He hits a big modified bulldog for a big pop. Santos ends up connecting with a super kick moments later to begin shifting the momentum into his favor for the first time in a while. He hits a big top-rope hurricanrana but Dawkins pulls Ford out of the ring so he can’t pin him.

Santos ends up slingshotting himself over the ropes for a splash onto Ford on the floor, but then Dawkins runs him into the ring post. Wilde and Del Toro run over to attack Dawkins. Back in the ring, Ford rolls Escobar up and holds the tights for the pin fall victory. After the match we see The Street Profits beating down Escobar until Carlito’s theme hits. He runs to the ring with a chair to a huge pop and the Profits run away.

Winner: Montez Ford

IYO SKY Prepares For Title Defense Against Charlotte Flair

We see IYO SKY getting a pep talk from Bayley and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL backstage as she warms up ahead of her scheduled defense of her WWE Women’s Championship tonight against “The Queen” Charlotte Flair in our main event of the evening. On that note, we shift gears and head into another commercial break.

Rey Mysterio Backstage With LWO & Carlito

When we return from the break, we see Carlito standing by with the LWO when Zelina Vega and then Rey Mysterio come up. They all talk and then Rey mentions how Logan Paul is gonna call him out. Zelina asks if Rey wants them to come with him. Rey thanks her but says he’s flying solo tonight. Off he goes.

The Brawling Brutes Attack Pretty Deadly

From there, the commentary trio of Kevin Patrick, Michael Cole and Corey Graves talk about the return of Pretty Deadly from last week.

We then shoot to a video package that shows Elton Prince and Kit Wilson getting pedicures and massages and talking about their victory over The Brawling Brutes from last week, when they are grabbed in their pedicure chairs by Ridge Holland and Butch and beaten down. They dunk their heads in their foot baths and leave them laying as they head off for a pint.

Jimmy Uso Talks With Arrogance About His Recent Actions

Now we shoot backstage where we see an over-hyped Jimmy Uso talking confidently about what he did at Monday’s Raw to help make Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes lose the Undisputed WWE Tag-Team Championships. Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa look annoyed as he babbles away.

John Cena Talks 2,002 Day Record

After that, we shoot to the hallways where we see “The Greatest of All Time” walking. The commentators mention John Cena is coming up next as we head into another commercial break.

When we return, we see a goofy pro wrestling style commercial promoting Bad Bunny’s hosting and musical guest appearance on tomorrow night’s new episode of Saturday Night Live on NBC. We then shoot back inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of John Cena’s theme music.

Cena sprints to the ring and settles inside to a big pop. He talks about tonight’s show in San Antonio being sold out and how everyone watching around the world can see this place is fired up. The fans chant “Cena! Cena! Cena!” and then “Thank you, Cena! Thank you, Cena!” He says in a serious voice that the fans have no idea what that means to him.

He says today has been a hard day. He’s been hit with some harsh truths today. He says he’s been doing this a long time, so he should be honest with the fans and himself. He mentions talking about Roman Reigns’ streak of 1,138 days as WWE Universal Champion. He says he found out today he’s got a streak of his own, 2,002 days since he last won a televised singles match in WWE.

John gets emotional as he mentions his last win was in 2018. He tells us to think about that for a second. He says he’s been thinking about retirement. He says it’s time we all face facts. The fact is it’s been a long time since he’s had a win. He then change his tune and says he believes he can still go and it’s time to turn the math around.

Solo Sikoa & Jimmy Uso Attack John Cena, Jey Uso Makes Save

He says it’s gonna be a bad night for the next idiot brave enough to walk through that curtain, because whoever it is, they’re gonna get smoked. He takes his shirt off and then we hear the theme music for “The Enforcer” of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa. He makes his way down to the ring by himself. Sikoa settles in the ring glaring at Cena, who stares back at him.

Cena and Sikoa start duking it out but then Jimmy Uso appears out of nowhere and super kicks Cena. Someone in a mask starts beating down Jimmy Uso at ringside. He pulls his mask down and reveals it is none other than “Main Event” Jey Uso. Jey beats Jimmy down at ringside as the fans go wild. A ton of security and officials break them up.

Back in the ring, we see Sikoa look to finish off Cena with his Samoan Spike finisher, however Super-Cena ducks it, hoists Solo up and hits his Attitude Adjustment. Sikoa rolls out of the ring and retreats to the back with Jimmy Uso as Cena stands tall in the ring as his theme hits again and the fans show him love.

The Unholy Union Is Coming

We see footage of Logan Paul’s victory over Dillon Danis and calling out Rey Mysterio after the win and then we head to another commercial break. When we return, we see a vignette featuring Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn, who have their sights set on Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions Chelsea Green and Piper Niven. The video package ends with the tag-line, “The Unholy Union is Coming.”

Nick Aldis Kicks Jey Uso & Adam Pearce Out Of SmackDown

We shoot backstage and we see Jey Uso telling security not to touch him. Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce bicker about what is going on. Aldis is upset at what Jey just did. Pearce mentions Jey only did that because Jimmy messed up his tag title main event on Raw. Aldis kicks Pearce and Jey out of the building. Pearce says “let the games begin.”

Logan Paul Calls Out Rey Mysterio

Now we return inside the arena where Logan Paul’s theme hits and out comes the social media influencer to the ring to a ton of boos from the WWE Universe in attendance in San Antonio, TX. He talks about how it was only six days ago that he was in England beating the living day-lights out of a scumbag in Dillon Danis. He brags about winning his fight.

Logan calls Dillon a pathetic excuse for a fighter and says if he wanted a real competition he could’ve just had another WWE match. He boasts beating up an online troll and a coward who hides behind the mask of the internet. He says speaking of people who hide behind masks. The crowd boos. Logan says he’s not here for Rey Mysterio. He says he already beat him in his first-ever WWE match.

He says the last time he wrestled Rey Mysterio, Dominik was still his son, Roman Reigns was still showing up to wrestle and LA Knight didn’t even have a job. He says Rey has something he needs. Not respect or legacy, because he’s got those himself. The U.S. Championship. He says he does need that. He says even though he beat up a dead beat dad last week, it looks like he’s gonna have to beat another one.

Rey Mysterio’s theme music hits to cut him off. He makes his way out to the ring. He tells Logan he actually reminds him a lot of his son Dominik. Amazing natural ability, passion and an incredible career ahead of him, and a big mouth. He says he thinks Logan really needs some humbling. He says the last time he had to kick some sense into Dom, he was a little reluctant. He says with Logan he’s not gonna hesitate to whoop his ass.

Mysterio lays his U.S. Title down and says it’ll be Rey Mysterio versus Logan Paul for the championship at WWE Crown Jewel. Logan offers his hand for a handshake. He hesitates but they shake hands. Logan takes a cocky walk and smile and exits the ring.

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller vs. Dragon Lee & Cameron Grimes

We see a video package promoting Charlotte Flair’s title shot against IYO SKY tonight in the main event. We then shoot backstage and we see “The Queen” stretching ahead of her big title opportunity.

Now we shoot back inside the arena where we hear the familiar sounds of Grayson Waller’s theme music. Out he comes and his music cuts off. Austin Theory’s entrance tune hits. The two walk to the ring together for tag-team action, which is up next.

As the duo settles inside the squared circle, we shift gears and head into a quick pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, we see Theory and Waller awaiting the arrival of their opposition.

The entrance theme for Cameron Grimes hits and out he comes. He stops and his theme dies down. The theme song for Dragon Lee plays next and out comes the fan-favorite masked Superstar. The two make their way to the ring together. They settle inside and the bell sounds to get this one officially off-and-running.

Theory and Dragon Lee kick things off for their respective teams. Theory establishes the early offensive lead and then tags in Waller, who picks up where he left off, taking it to Lee. Lee makes the tag to Grimes, who helps shift the momentum in his team’s favor. He and Lee take it to Waller and then Theory on the floor.

Grimes sends Waller into the ring post. The two then both send Theory into the ring post with authority. They head back into the ring to a bunch of cheers as Theory and Waller recover on the floor. On that note, we shift gears and head into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

When we return from the break, we see Lee flying all over the place doing well, but then Theory and Waller hit some double-team offense that shifts the momentum back in their favor. Theory then hits his A-Town Down finisher for the win.

Winners: Austin Theory & Grayson Waller