Vince Russo says he knows who Sting’s final opponent will be

Sting announced on Dynamite that he will be having his retirement match in February 2024 at AEW Revolution on pay-per-view.

After joining AEW in December 2020, Sting had his first match for the promotion at Revolution 2021 so it’s only fitting that his final match came on the same show that he wrestled his first match since his 2015 retirement.

Sting put over Hulk Hogan, Lex Luger, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, and others for their help in putting him on the map throughout the years.

Sting said that the retirement in 2015 didn’t sit down well with him and in his retirement speech back then he said, “The only sure thing about Sting is that nothing is for sure.”

He mentioned that he wants to address retirement live and in color on Dynamite.

“My very last match will be Revolution 2024. One more key thing you guys need to know. The only thing for sure about Sting, is my retirement Revolution 2024…is for sure,” Sting concluded.