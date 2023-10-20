Updated Card For Impact Bound For Glory
Impact Wrestling has an updated card for Bound For Glory after this week’s episode. You can check out the full lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday on PPV:
* Impact World Championship Match: Alex Shelley vs. Josh Alexander
* Knockouts Championship Match: Trinity vs. Mickie James
* X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin vs. KENTA
* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Match: MK Ultra vs. Tasha Steelz & Deonna Purrazzo
* Impact World Tag Team Championship Match: The Rascalz vs. ABC
* Monster’s Ball Match: PCO vs. Rhino vs. Steve Maclin vs. Moose
* Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match: Jake Something, Dirty Dango, Champagne Singh, Eric Young, Jordynne Grace, Brian Myers, Shera, KiLynn King, Jody Threat, Bully Ray, Joe Hendry, Frankie Kazarian, Kenny King, Gisele Shaw, Eddie Edwards, 5 More TBA
Jake Something is entrant #1, Dirty Dango is entrant #20.
* Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey