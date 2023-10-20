Update on Randy Orton’s return

Randy Orton has been out of action since the May 20, 2022 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown when he and Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a unification match due to a back injury.

WWE initially hoped Orton would be back in time for SummerSlam but his back injury was more serious than first feared and he had to get back fusion surgery.

According to WrestleVotes, new merchandise and branding for Orton have been approved by WWE in anticipation of his return, expected to take place in late November at the United Center in Chicago, IL, during Survivor Series.