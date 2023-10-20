Spoilers: AEW Rampage taping results

AEW taped matches and segments for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage following the conclusion of tonight’s Dynamite tapings at the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas.

Here are the spoilers, courtesy of Wrestling Observer:

Two-Out-of-Three-Falls match: Mistico def. Rocky Romero

Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) def. Bryan Keith & Exodus Prime

Ruby Soho def. Skye Blue following interfernce by Saraya. Soho & Saraya attacked Blue after the bell, and Kris Statlander made the save. Statlander stood tall.

AEW International Title No. 1 Contendership For Opportunity At AEW Battle Of The Belts VIII: John Silver def. Brother Zay and Kip Sabian.