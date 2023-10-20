Roman Reigns vs LA Knight official as main event of Crown Jewel

LA Knight is getting his big moment at Crown Jewel as WWE officially announced that Roman Reigns vs LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal title will be headlining the Saudi show next month.

The breaking news went first to the LA Times and promptly confirmed by WWE.

This is Knight’s first crack at top singles gold in his remarkable meteoric rise in WWE.

The match will get more publicity tonight on Friday Night Smackdown on FOX although Reigns is not scheduled to be in San Antonio.

Tickets for Crown Jewel are on sale now at webook.com.