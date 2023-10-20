Matt Riddle files for new trademark

Matt Riddle has filed a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The former WWE superstar, who was released last month, applied to trademark “King of Bros” on October 18th. It will cover the category of entertainment in pro wrestling contests, an indication that Riddle hopes to continue competing as a wrestler. Details below.

Mark For: KING OF BROS trademark registration is intended to cover the category of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests.