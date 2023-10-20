Match & Segment Set For Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

You can officially pencil in some action for next week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown.

As noted, next week’s show, which is the second-to-the-last episode leading into the WWE Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will air on FOX Sports 1 (FS1) instead of FOX.

During this week’s show, it was announced that Roman Reigns will be returning on next week’s show for a WWE Crown Jewel 2023 contract signing with LA Knight for their WWE Universal Championship showdown.

Also penciled in for next week’s WWE on FS1 blue brand show is Rey Mysterio & Santos Escobar of the LWO teaming up to take on The Street Profits duo of Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins.

