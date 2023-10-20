Karrion Kross with a Sami Callihan tease

Sami Callihan is no longer working for Impact Wrestling and became a free agent as of September 30th. Karrion Kross, who has feuded with Callihan in the past, wrote the following via Twitter/X…

“I held this title proudly Sami. You always brought out the most vicious side of me- which always took me to my next level. I heard you’re a free agent now. Let me return the favor and open a door for you that you once opened for me.⏳ @TheSamiCallihan.”