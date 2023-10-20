Jerry “The King” Lawler talks about his stroke rehab process

Speaking to Bill Apter for Sportskeeda, WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler detailed his rehabilitation process following the stroke he suffered that nearly claimed his life.

Lawler appeared for the crowd at a recent Monday Night Raw in Memphis and the video was later uploaded on social media. He recently was at the Memphis Comic Expo as well with his recovery progressing good.

The King said that his main rehab is his speech, which he goes three times a week.

“When I just started this right after I had the stroke, I could barely talk,” Lawler said. “Well now I go in and I sit down with this rehab lady and we just talk about different things and she had me read stuff.”

He said that all the rehab he’s doing with his voice helps him get his vocabulary better although he’s not completely there yet.

Lawler is still not fully mobile on his right side of his body, with his right arm and leg needing rehab as well.

“It’s not hurting me where I can’t walk around, I can still walk around, but I don’t have really good control of writing my autograph.”

In the interview, Lawler also thanked the fans for showing their concern and for following along his road to recovery.