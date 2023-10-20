Darby Allin crash lands on fractured shoulder at Nitro Circus event

Darby Allin, sporting a fractured shoulder, showed up at the Nitro Circus event in Texas to do some crazy stuff…and crash landed pretty bad.

Sitting at the top of the ramp on a tricycle ready to do a big flip, Allin got on the mic and told the fans that he has a fractured shoulder.

“I’m not doing too good, my shoulder I think it’s fractured,” Allin said. “A few weeks ago I messed my elbow pretty bad and last week I had to go train to climb Mount Everest so I haven’t really given it the time to rest.”

But being the adrenaline junkie that he is, he said he couldn’t pass up the opportunity when he heard that Nitro Circus was in town.

Allin then proceeded to drive down the big ramp in hopes to do a backflip on his tricycle but he failed to do a full rotation and crash landed hard on his already fractured elbow.

“Oh if the shoulder sucked before, it sucks even more right now,” screamed the commentator.

Allin suffered his injury when he was wrestling Christian Cage at WrestleDream, with Cage body slamming him from the apron onto the steel steps outside.

You can see the video here or below.