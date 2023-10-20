CMLL thanks AEW for their hospitality on Wednesday

CMLL issued a press release thanking AEW President Tony Khan and AEW for the way they treated their General Director, Salvador Lutteroth, during the television tapings on Wednesday.

“We wish to reiterate our firm intention so that the collaboration between CMLL and AEW is fruitful and beneficial for both parties and can be the beginning of a solid alliance,” CMLL wrote.

CMLL and Mexican star Mistico participated in the TV tapings and his match against Rocky Romero will air tonight on Rampage.

“The opportunity to showcase our talent on an international stage like AEW Rampage has been an honor and a privilege for us,” the statement continued, adding that they are extremely grateful for the warm welcome that AEW fans gave Mistico.

Mistico’s addition provided a much-needed boost to ticket sales late last week along with the combination of cheaper tickets.