Bill Goldberg on talent today vs. Monday Night War era

Oct 20, 2023 - by James Walsh

Photo Credit: WWE

During an appearance on the Chicago Sports podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg commented on the current generation of wrestlers compared to the Monday Night War…

“The internal storylines, I don’t think, are better. The characters, I surely know aren’t better. The guys that are doing their thing right now and leading the charge, they’re doing a damn good job, they’re just not deep. That’s all. They just aren’t deep.

It’s hard to have a couple different people carrying the flag and be able to hand it off to a proper person and keep…I’m trying to keep this as vanilla as possible. It’s tough to have the depth. I think they’re lacking in that area. That’s all. Period, end of story. I don’t like getting into it, I don’t like people talking sh-t.” (quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)

