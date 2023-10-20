10/20/23 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Rosenberg, Texas.

—

Match #1 – Two-Out-of-Three Falls Match: Mistico vs. Rocky Romero

They lock up and Romero backs Mistico into the ropes. Romero pats Mistico on the back and the head before backing away. They lock up again, and then Romero drops Mistico with a shoulder tackle. They trip each other up, and then Romero drops Mistico with a hurricanrana. Romero follows with an arm-drag, but Mistico comes back with one of his own as they stand at a stalemate. Mistico delivers a hurricanrana, and then connects with a handspring back elbow. Mistico takes Romero down with a dive on the outside, and then takes him down with a leg sweep in the ring. Mistico applies a submission, and Romero taps out.

Winner of the first fall: Mistico

Romero immediately attacks Mistico and takes him to the outside. Romero slams Mistico into the steps and throws him back into the ring. Romero rips at Mistico’s mask and mocks him as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Romero delivers a few corner clotheslines, and then drops Mistico with another one in the middle of the ring. Mistico comes back with a few quick strikes, and then sends Romero to the outside with an arm-drag. Mistico runs the ropes, but Romero ducks down out of view. Mistico stops and Romero gets back to the apron, but Mistico kicks him in the face. Romero comes back with a knee strike and drops Mistico with a snap suplex on the apron. Romero drops Mistico with a dive through the ropes and gets him back into the ring. Romero puts Mistico up top and clubs him in the back a few times. Romero drops Mistico with a superplex and goes for the cover, but Mistico kicks out. Mistico comes back with elbow strikes, but Romero kicks him in the midsection. Romero applies a Camel Clutch, but Mistico gets free. Romero stomps on Mistico’s head and drops him with the Sliced Bread for the pin fall.

Winner of the second fall: Rocky Romero

Back from the break, Mistico kicks Romero from the top to the outside. Mistico takes Romero down with a dive and gets him back into the ring. Mistico goes for the cover, but Romero kicks out. Mistico drops Romero with a springboard cross-body and goes for the cover, but Romero kicks out again. Mistico delivers a kick to Romero and follows with a scoop slam. Mistico goes for a moonsault, but Romero kicks him in the face. Mistico comes back with a power slam and gets another two count. Mistico puts Romero up top and delivers an enzuigiri. Mistico goes for a German suplex from the ropes, but Romero counters with back elbows and delivers Sliced Bread from the ropes. Romero goes for the cover, but Mistico kicks out. Romero goes up top, but Mistico cuts him off and drops him with a Spanish Fly. Mistico goes for the cover, but Romero kicks out. Romero comes back with a shot, but Mistico drops him with a destroyer. Mistico follows with a hurricanrana into La Mistica, and Romero taps out.

Winner: Mistico

—

Backstage, Eddie Kingston talks to Jay Lethal and his group. Lethal says he has proven himself for eighteen years and shouldn’t have to prove himself to Kingston to get a title match. Lethal says Kingston will never live up to Homicide and demands an ROH World Championship match. Jeff Jarrett calls Kingston a bitch and asks him what he is going to do. Stokely Hathaway speaks up and suggests Jarrett vs. Kingston on Collision, and then when Jarrett wins Lethal gets a title match. Kingston tells Lethal to mention Homicide’s name, and then tells Jarrett he knows all about Memphis wrestling. Kingston tells Jarrett he is going to take him out and eat him alive.

—

Match #2 – #1 Contender’s (AEW International Championship) Three-Way Match: Brother Zay vs. John Silver (w/Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno) vs. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford, The Blade, and The Butcher)

Silver ducks out of the ring, and then Sabian delivers a few shots to Zay. Sabian takes Zay down, but Zay comes back with an arm-drag and a neck-breaker. Zay delivers right hands to Sabian, but Silver pulls him down and clubs him in the back. Zay drops Silver with a dropkick and sends him into the barricade with a dive. Zay goes for a dive on Sabian, but Sabian counters with an enzuigiri as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Zay kicks Silver in the face and then delivers an enzuigiri to Sabian. Zay drops Silver with a moonsault on the outside, and then drops Sabian with a springboard stunner. Zay goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out. Zay goes for the Twist of Fate, but Sabian shoves him away. Silver delivers a shot to Zay, and then throws Sabian into him in the corner. Silver drops Sabian with a German suplex and goes for the cover, but Sabian kicks out. Silver kicks Zay in the corner, but Sabian trips him into the ropes. Sabian drops Silver with an Arabian Moonsault on the outside, and Butcher, Blade, and Dark Order all argue on the outside. Zay dives onto everyone and gets Sabian back into the ring. Zay connects with the Swanton Bomb and goes for the cover, but Silver kicks him in the head to break it up. Silver rolls Zay over and gets the pin fall.

Winner and number one contender for the AEW International Championship: John Silver

—

A new vignette airs for the ongoing feud between Mike Santana and Ortiz. They finally agree to a fight on next week’s Rampage.

—

Match #3 – Tag Team Match: Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta vs. Bryan Keith and Exodus Prime

Yuta and Keith start the match. Keith kicks Yuta in the face and follows with a few chops. Keith delivers elbow strikes in the corner, but Yuta comes back and drops him with a German suplex. Prime and Castagnoli tag in. Yuta delivers a Manhattan Drop to Prime and Castagnoli drops him with a lariat. Castagnoli sends Keith to the floor, and then Yuta catapults Prime to Castagnoli. Castagnoli drops Prime with a Gorilla Press Slam and drops Keith with a running uppercut on the outside. Castagnoli tags in Yuta and swings Prime. Yuta delivers a dropkick mid-swing, and then they hit the Fastball Special for the pin fall.

Winners: Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

—

Renee Young interviews Angelo Parker, Anna Jay, Daniel Garcia, Jake Garcia, and Matt Menard. Garcia and Menard continue to argue, and then Hager tells them it is enough and that he didn’t give up his hat for this. Jay says Hager is right and says they need to get on the same page before tomorrow. Parker says Garcia and Menard need to squash it. Menard says he hates Garcia’s dance, but he loves him, and it is squashed. They shake hands and Garcia says we are looking at the new AEW World Trios Champions.

—

Adam Page and The Young Bucks are backstage. Page says Swerve Strickland talks a lot about responsibilities, and one of their responsibilities is defending the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship. They issue an open challenge for Wednesday’s Dynamite.

—

Announced for tomorrow night’s Collision:

-AEW World Tag Team Championship Match: Big Bill and Ricky Starks (c) vs. Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta

-Memphis Street Fight: Eddie Kingston vs. Jeff Jarrett

-Action Andretti vs. Miro

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Bryan Danielson

-FTR in action

Announced for tomorrow night’s Battle of the Belts VIII:

-AEW World Trios Championship Match: Daddy Ass and The Acclaimed (c) vs. Angelo Parker, Daniel Garcia, and Matt Menard

-AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. John Silver

-AEW TBS Championship Match: Kris Statlander (c) vs. Willow Nightingale

Announced for next Wednesday’s Dyanmite:

-ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: Adam Page and The Young Bucks (c) vs. Brother Zay and The Hardys

-Singles Match for the Dynamite Diamond Ring: MJF (c) vs. Juice Robinson

-Hook and Rob Van Dam in action

-Tony Khan has a gift for Sting

Announced for next Friday’s Rampage:

-Mike Santana vs. Ortiz

Announced for Full Gear on Saturday, November 18th:

-AEW World Championship Match: MJF (c) vs. Jay White

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Ruby Soho (w/Saraya) vs. Skye Blue

Soho backs Blue into the corner and delivers a chop. Blue asks for more, and then delivers chops of her own. Soho comes back with a back-heel trip and follows with a short-arm lariat. Soho slams Blue down again, but Blue comes back and sends her to the apron. Blue follows and slams Soho face-first on the apron. Blue delivers a knee strike to Saraya, but Soho drops her with a kick to the face as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Blue and Soho exchange shots. Blue rakes Soho’s eyes and drops her with a few clotheslines. Blue delivers an elbow strike and follows with a knee strike. Blue chop blocks Soho and kicks her in the face. Blue goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Soho blocks Sky Fall, but Blue delivers a swinging neck-breaker and gets a two count. Blue runs the ropes, but Saraya trips her up. Soho delivers a side suplex and goes for the cover, but Blue kicks out. Soho puts Blue up top and delivers a chop. Soho climbs, but Blue delivers a few shots and escapes out. Blue kicks Soho in the face and drops her with a power bomb. Blue goes for the cover, but Soho kicks out. Blue delivers right hands and Saraya gets on the apron. Blue drops Saraya with an elbow strike, but Soho delivers No Future for a two count. Blue gets a back-slide for a two count, and then blocks No Future. Blue delivers a kick to the face, but Soho sends Blue into the ropes. Saraya hits Blue with the spray paint can and Soho gets the pin fall.

Winner: Ruby Soho

-After the match, Saraya and Soho beat down Blue in the corner, but Kris Statlander rushes the ring to make the dave. Saraya and Soho bail out and stare down Statlander as they back up the ramp. Statlander tries to help Blue up, but Blue bails out of the ring and also stares Statlander down as the show comes to a close.