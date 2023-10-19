WWE reportedly scaling back on comps, Matt Cardona is proud of Chelsea Green

– According to Haus of Wrestling, WWE has alerted its talent that they will no comps available for the November 25th Survivor Series premium live event in Chicago. The report notes that while it isn’t incredibly rare for this to happen it is notable since the event is over a month away.

Haus of Wrestling later adds in its report that WWE has scaled back a great deal on offering comps due to the live event attendance boom they have been seeing over the last year. WWE themselves have touted record breaking gates for shows this year including Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Backlash, Fastlane, WrestleMania, Money In The Bank and SummerSlam to name a few, as well as the weekly gates for the Raw and SmackDown television programs.

– Matt Cardona is proud of what Chelsea Green has done since coming back to WWE, and recently weighed in on her current run. Green made her return at the 2023 Royal Rumble and is currently co-WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion with Piper Niven. Cardona spoke about his wife’s run in an interview with Fightful’s The Hump and says he thinks she’s had the best run of the recent WWE re-hires.

“She is doing excellent,” he said. “Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, Tag Team Champion. When she was released, she was actually wrestling on the indies. I don’t know what the prerequisite for coming back to WWE was, it felt like the prerequisite was doing nothing, but Chelsea actually worked her ass off and it shows. She’s knocking out of the park right now. I’d argue that from all of those rehires, she’s been the most successful.”