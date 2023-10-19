WWE adds a few more thousand seats for Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago

WWE has added extra seats for the Survivor Series next month which will require a set change as the new seats are behind the stage.

The additional tickets start from $40 and are in sections 105, 108, 205, and 208. WrestleTix reports that the new setup now seats 15,342, up from the 12,000+ it was before. The show was previously sold out.

The same setup is being used for the Smackdown on the eve of Survivor Series as well. Smackdown was close to a sellout and now has extra seats too.

The seating chart is not showing a double ring yet, with many hoping that WarGames is returning for this year’s show.