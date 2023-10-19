Top stars to miss WWE Crown Jewel?

WWE presents the Crown Jewel premium live event on November 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, that will air on Peacock.

Notable names will be absent from the show as WWE has decided to hold a live event in Rochester, NY on the same night as Crown Jewel.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY, NXT Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair are all advertised for the house show in Rochester. This suggests that they will not be present at Crown Jewel.

GUNTHER is set to defend his title against Ricochet & Shinsuke Nakamura, while SKY is scheduled to defend her title against Charlotte Flair. Additionally, Lynch is advertised to face Tifanny Stratton at the house show.

It is important to note that these cards are always subject to change.