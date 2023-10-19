Rey Mysterio on retirement, Copeland comments on helping younger talent

– Rey Mysterio on retirement (via (MMA Hour):

“She (Mysterio’s wife, Angie) gave me liberty to say, ‘However, you feel, whenever you say it’s time (to retire), I respect that.’ She’s that open to it.

I’m hoping that it can be within the next year and a half or two.”

– Adam Copeland on helping younger talent in AEW:

“I’m here to be a mentor. If people want that. I don’t want to be one of those guys who walks around and says ‘I watched your match and if you did this and that’ I don’t want to be that guy, but if people ask me, I’m always here.”

Always here. If you want to work on your promos, send ’em to me, and we can dive into them. I love seeing a light bulb go off for young talent. The growth of young talents, to me is, exciting.”