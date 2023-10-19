Mark Henry has praise for MJF

Mark Henry praised MJF for his selflessness and constant desire to help others backstage, noting that the qualities the AEW World Champion possesses are incredibly rare to find in someone his age:

“You walk in the locker room and he (MJF) helps with production, he helps with, you know, helping write for people that can’t do it for themselves. He goes and supports — and you see him going through like what camera angles to take. He’s 20 some years old. You don’t find that very often. To have that understanding, I’m like, ‘Where the hell do you get this from? ‘And it’s just him.

He pays attention and he understands that it’s not just about him. If he wanted to take it, ain’t nobody that can stop him. There’s nobody there that can stop him…He’s an unbelievable kid.”