Kevin Sullivan on Tony Khan’s tweets: “Don’t poke a sleeping dog”

During the most recent installment of Tuesday with The Taskmaster, Kevin Sullivan, a former WCW wrestler and booker, weighed in on Tony Khan’s recent social media jabs at WWE. Here are some key takeaways (via WrestlingInc.com):

Sullivan on the potential repercussions of Tony Khan’s remarks about WWE:]

“I think he wants to defeat them [WWE] intensely, which isn’t necessarily a negative, but you can’t make such claims… It’s like someone with a glaring issue saying, ‘I have this major problem, but hey look at that small issue with Paul over there.’ It’s a classic diversion tactic. You bring it up to shift the focus away from yourself.”

On Khan highlighting that neither The Undertaker nor John Cena attracted a million viewers:

“Why draw attention to the fact that they [John Cena, Undertaker] couldn’t pull in a million viewers… We’ve all heard the adage, ‘Don’t poke a sleeping dog.'”