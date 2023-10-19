Juice Robinson gets Dynamite Diamond Ring shot next week against MJF

Juice Robinson won the Dynamite Dozen Battle Royale last night, eliminating Max Caster of The Acclaimed to earn his shot at the Dynamite Diamond Ring next week.

MJF, the current AEW World champion, is the current holder of the Dynamite Diamond Ring, and is the only holder ever, having successfully defended it since he won the inaugural one in 2019.

Robinson drew a lot of criticism last week as part of his promo on MJF when he showed a roll of quarters with Friedman written on them. The move with quarters is seen as anti-Jewish and the timing was not great considering the Israel/Hamas war.