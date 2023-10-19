Jim Ross recalls his favorite matches to call

In a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, AEW’s Jim Ross revealed which match marks his personal favorite as a working commentator (per Wrestling Inc). Ross explained that WrestleMania 2000’s Triple Threat Tag Team Championship bout with the Dudley Boyz, the Hardy Boyz, and Edge and Christian was the show he most enjoyed being at the desk. You can find a highlight from Ross and listen to the full episode below.

On why he appreciated this particular fight so much:

“I had an emotional investment in all those guys. I hired the Dudleys. They were interesting to work with. Bubba’s got a great booking mind, and so between he, Edge and Christian, especially Matt Hardy — and Jeff to a little lesser degree — all had ideas. They had seen this match that was booked in their heads for years, and in the last several months, it intensified amazingly. So now they find themselves in an environment where they can make or break their career because they’re going to be taking some hellacious chances that are not layups to pull off. The last thing you want is a bunch of botched spots, and they didn’t have any. That was the damnedest thing I think I’d ever seen. I don’t think I’ve ever enjoyed calling a match any more than that one, because these guys are finally getting a chance.”