Jericho says Dynamite was better than NXT and WWE didn’t crush them

In an interview with The Messenger, the self-proclaimed Demo God Chris Jericho wasn’t impressed with NXT’s victory over Dynamite last week and warned WWE not to “get too far up it’s own ass.”

Jericho said that there’s only so much time you can bring people like John Cena, The Undertaker, and Cody Rhodes because “nobody wants to work on their secondary show all the time.”

He noted that he suggested to Tony Khan to fire back with the likes of Shaq, Snoop Dogg, and Mike Tyson, but the AEW President didn’t want to do that and they wanted to rely on their own people.

“This would be like a football game where you bring in all of your top stars from years prior and beat the other team 30-26,” Jericho said. “It’s like a video game. Let’s bring in Tom Brady from five years ago and then play him for one game against Chris Jericho. OK, you guys won, but you only won 30-26.”

NXT’s victory over Dynamite stung a little bit more than people originally thought it would and it was made worse by WWE not even mentioning anything about it, yet the likes of Tony Khan and Jericho keep bringing it up.

“So, don’t get too far up your own ass because you didn’t do that good of a job as far as crushing us. And our show was better than theirs, quite frankly,” Jericho added. “So, it doesn’t bother me. It’s competition, man. It’s good for the fans, it’s good for the companies.”