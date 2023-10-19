Impact Wrestling shows interest in CM Punk

As previously noted, Impact Wrestling star Josh Alexander said he would “absolutely” welcome CM Punk into the company’s locker room. Impact veteran Bully Ray also advised the company to sign Punk and said they “could do some great business together.”

The 2023 Impact Bound for Glory PPV event is set to take place this Saturday at Cicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois. In regards to rumors of Punk potentially showing up at the event, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com wrote the following via Twitter/X…

“I know a lot of people scoff at it, but yeah IMPACT would welcome CM Punk. Beyond obvious reasons, people said he was really great backstage when he visited.”

Ibou of WrestlePurists.com responded to Sapp by writing that Impact “reached out to him” and they “threw the offer out there.”