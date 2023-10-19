Adam Copeland and FTR file for new trademarks

Adam Copeland and FTR have filed trademarks for a potential alliance name in “Rated FTR.” Fightful reports that the three individually applied for trademarks on the term, with Copeland’s registration coming through Wet Yeti Inc.

The trademark is described as follows:

Mark For: RATED FTR trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of hats; Shirts; Bandanas; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Sweatshirts; Hooded sweatshirts.

Dax Harwood recently filed a similar trademark for FTR’s alliance with AEW alumnus CM Punk in “CMFTR.”