WWE Raw Viewership, Bianca Belair update, and a note on WWE/AEW contract tampering

– Multiple reports saying that WWE superstar Bianca Belair could be back as soon as this Friday’s SmackDown and also could be at Crown Jewel.

– Sean Ross Sapp on Fightful Select’s podcast explained two occasions of contract tampering from WWE that Tony Khan was likely referring to in his tweets last week.

Swerve Strickland and William Regal. Both were reported last year but it’s confirmed now.

– Monday’s WWE Raw earn had 1,483,000 viewers, P18-49 rating: 0.44.

