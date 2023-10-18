Video of kid grabbing Natalya from Raw goes viral

A clip of a kid at ringside getting a face full of Natalya’s boobs and then going for a feel went viral yesterday and eventually also got Natalya’s attention.

The incident happened on Raw this past Monday when Natalya came out for her match against Piper Niven and was handing over her sunglasses to a young female fan at ringside.

Another younger boy was in front and when Natalya leaned over, the boy hugged her and thanks to his height, went face to boobs. As Natalya was trying to keep walking to the ring, the young boy got his arm out and landed right on her chest.

With a smile still on her face and being a total pro, Natalya pushed his arm and walked away.

Responding to the video, Natalya wrote, “Kids say (and do!) the darnedest things,” along with an emoji of a monkey covering his face.