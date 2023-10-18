Sting announces that his final match will take place at AEW Revolution

Sting reflects on his career before he says “the word”. He talks about Lugar, Steiner & Bagwell. He talks about people who shaped his career like Dusty, Hogan (which got boos) but says he understands, but learned from Hogan. He thanks Ric Flair for helping make him a star with the world title matches. He questioned why people hung on when they should have quit and now here he is himself.

Sting says it’s because of the fans. He knows his body is messed up and questions if he should still be jumping off balconies. A “You still got it” chant breaks out. Sting says his 2015 retirement didn’t sit well, but said that with Sting, nothings for sure. He brings up retirement again and wants to share this moment with the fans. He says first match with AEW was Revolution 2021 and now his last match will be Revolution 2024 and that will for sure be his retirement.