Royal Rumble 2024 seating chart and pre-sale now available

Royal Rumble 2024 tickets went on pre-sale today using the code UNIVERSE.

The Tropicana Field, where the show will be held, uses MLB’s Tickets.com as a distribution site so anyone who wish to purchase tickets has to create an MLB.COM account.

The cheapest tickets available during this pre-sale are $200 plus fees. Other prices are $220, $270, $300, $320, $350, $370, $500, $520, $750, $770, $1,000, $1,500, and $2,000. Ringside platinum seats are $2,250, $3,000, and $7,500.

It will be an interesting setup for the Rumble, with the seating chart set up in a “V” shape. There will not be any large stage again and the entrance way will be under section 110 and will follow a long path before a turn to the ring.

Not the whole stadium is being used, similar to previous Royal Rumble and SummerSlam events which have been held before inside a stadium.

You can purchase tickets at MLB.COM.