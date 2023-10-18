Paul Wight booked by OVW, Jordynne Grace vs. Dani Luna announced, and a Ric Flair note

Oct 18, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Ohio Valley Wrestling has announced that AEW’s Paul Wight, formerly known as The Big Show, will make his return to the promotion on October 19. He will appear live on OVW TV, which will air on FITE.

Ric Flair (Via Power 105.1 FM) was asked how a younger Ric Flair would handle social media.

Flair: “Well he’d be in jail *laughs* we’d be conducting this interview from Rikers Island.”

Jordynne Grace will face Dani Luna at Turning Point at the Walker Dome in Newcastle on October 27 as part of the UK Invasion Tour, airing November 3 on IMPACT Plus.

Get tickets HERE: https://fixr.co/event/impact-wrestling-presents-uk-invasion-tickets-488331745

