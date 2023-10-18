Notes on Serena Deeb, Chris Jericho, and Tyson Fury

– Fightful reports Serena Deeb was backstage at AEW Collision this weekend.

– Speaking with Sports Illustrated earlier this week, Tyson Fury stated “there is still opportunities there” with regards to a WWE return sometime in the future.

– Chris Jericho (via The Messenger):

“I learned many years ago that bosses are going to be bosses, and billionaires are going to be billionaires. I’ve been working for billionaires for almost 25 years. At this point, you can’t control what Tony Khan does. He’s going to do what he wants to do and God bless him.”