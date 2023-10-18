News and Notes on Adam Copeland, MJF, Athena, and Billie Starkz

– Adam Copeland On the reaction to his return at WrestleDream:

“I think the minute it gets old is when I should get out because to get hit with that much adrenaline and that much emotion, if that got old to you, then we’ve got to check a pulse. It’s so much fun to be involved in moments like that and, as a wrestling fan, to be involved in moments like that because I take myself back to putting my butt in that chair and watching and what excited me and things like that as a fan hyped me. To be a part of bringing that to a fan, I mean, come on, that’s the best.”

– MJF is voicing Killer Croc in ‘Justice LeaguexRWBY Super Heroes and Huntsmen Part Two’

– Athena and her Minion in Training Billie Starkz are the best part of ROH

…. I guess this tribute will suffice as an apology

You still haven't graduated MIT yet https://t.co/P4a8RXcp2o — Athena is ROH and All Elite! (@AthenaPalmer_FG) October 17, 2023

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)