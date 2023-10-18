News and Notes on Adam Copeland, MJF, Athena, and Billie Starkz

Oct 18, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Adam Copeland On the reaction to his return at WrestleDream:

“I think the minute it gets old is when I should get out because to get hit with that much adrenaline and that much emotion, if that got old to you, then we’ve got to check a pulse. It’s so much fun to be involved in moments like that and, as a wrestling fan, to be involved in moments like that because I take myself back to putting my butt in that chair and watching and what excited me and things like that as a fan hyped me. To be a part of bringing that to a fan, I mean, come on, that’s the best.”

MJF is voicing Killer Croc in ‘Justice LeaguexRWBY Super Heroes and Huntsmen Part Two’

Athena and her Minion in Training Billie Starkz are the best part of ROH

(Follow GERWECK.NET on Twitter @gerweck or e-mail myself, Steve Gerweck with any news, updates, and/or corrections. Feel free to visit our T-shirt store via Pro Wrestling Tees)

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Rachael Ellering

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal