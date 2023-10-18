Mark Henry says CM Punk is stuck in his ways, Masha Slamovich vs. Alex Shelley announced
– Mark Henry (via Hall of Fame Podcast) says that he saw CM Punk try to uplift the younger talent in AEW. He feels that Punk has an old-school mentality that rubs young people the wrong way.
He said that Punk is stuck in his ways and that’s not a knock because he likes that conviction. Mark thinks that Punk’s delivery of some of that conviction fell on deaf ears.
– GCW has announced Masha Slamovich vs. Alex Shelley at GCW Please.
*ST LOUIS UPDATE*
Just Signed:
ALEX SHELLEY
vs
MASHA SLAMOVICH
Plus:
Nick Gage
Blake vs Warhorse
Maki vs Shazza
Gringo vs Bailey
Matt Cardona
Jordan
Bussy
+more!
