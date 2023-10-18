Mark Henry says CM Punk is stuck in his ways, Masha Slamovich vs. Alex Shelley announced

– Mark Henry (via Hall of Fame Podcast) says that he saw CM Punk try to uplift the younger talent in AEW. He feels that Punk has an old-school mentality that rubs young people the wrong way.

He said that Punk is stuck in his ways and that’s not a knock because he likes that conviction. Mark thinks that Punk’s delivery of some of that conviction fell on deaf ears.

– GCW has announced Masha Slamovich vs. Alex Shelley at GCW Please.