Claudio Castagnoli compares his love of coffee to pro wrestling

Claudio Castagnoli opens up about his love of coffee.

The AEW superstar adores coffee almost as much as he adores pro-wrestling, which was the topic of discussion during his recent interview with Sports Illustrated. The former ROH World Champion explains that drinking coffee has been one of his favorite activities since he was 27, and reveals that he even enjoys a cup before he wrestles.

I started drinking coffee when I was 27. Coffee brings people together. That’s why I love going to coffee shops. And I look forward to a cup of coffee before my matches. It kind of calms me down, puts everything in position, and puts me in the moment.

Claudio is a member of the Blackpool Combat Club. Fortunately for him, all the other members, aside from Wheeler Yuta, share his coffee passion.

Mox drinks coffee. He is a straight filter coffee and espresso guy. Bryan is a cold brew guy. That’s the only kind of coffee he’ll drink. We all have our own preferences, but we’re all coffee guys, with the exception of Yuta.

The Swiss-Superman later compares drinking coffee to pro wrestling, stating that no two cups are the same just like no two matches are the same.

No two cups of coffee are ever the same. That’s the beauty of wrestling, too. Every match in the ring is very unique and special.