Chris Jericho addresses Tony Khan’s shots at WWE

As previously noted, Tony Khan took a shot at WWE for John Cena and The Undertaker drawing under a million television viewers. Khan also wrote that Vince McMahon “has allegedly used his power and influence to shoot a lot of shots.”

During an interview with TheMessanger.com, Chris Jericho commented on Khan’s social media activity…

“I learned years ago that bosses are going to be bosses, and billionaires are going to be billionaires. I’ve been working for billionaires for 25 years. At this point, you can’t control Tony Khan. He’s going to do what he wants to do and God bless him. He created this company. He runs this company. He also grew up in the social media era.”

“I’m not going to tell him, ‘Take your phone away,’ because he’s my boss. Say what you want. Whatever. I think it’d be worse if I said that stuff because I’m not the boss, you know? Tony Khan owns AEW. He can do what he wants. I’m not going to tell him no.”