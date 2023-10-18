AEW Dynamite Preview

Three matches have been announced for Dynamite tonight along with a couple of in-ring segments live from the Fort Bend Epicenter in Rosenberg, Texas.

Kenny Omega returns to action as he faces Kyle Fletcher, Jay White takes on Penta El Zero Miedo, and there will also be the Dynamite Dozen battle royal to see who will take on MJF for the Dynamite Diamond Ring. MJF is still in possession of the ring and will hope to make it five in a row. The Icon Sting will be addressing the fans in the ring, with the announcement being kept a secret for now.

Adam Copeland will be in the house to continue his storyline with Christian Cage, “Timeless” Toni Storm debuts her new film, and Jim Ross will have a sit-down interview with Nick Wayne and his mother.