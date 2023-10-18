10/18/23 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Rosenberg, Texas.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Jay White (w/Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, and Juice Robinson) vs. Penta El Zero Miedo (w/Alex Abrahantes)

Penta takes out The Gunns with a dive, and then drops White with a Slingblade on the ramp. Penta gets White back into the ring and connects with a double stomp as the bell rings. Penta goes for the cover, but White kicks out. Penta takes White down again and gets another quick two count. Penta runs the ropes, but Colten trips him up. Penta dodges White and gets another two count on a roll-up. Penta kicks White in the leg, but White comes back with a few shots in the corner and a DDT. White goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. White drives his shoulder into Penta’s midsection in the corner and drops him with a neck-breaker. White goes for another cover, but Penta kicks out again. White delivers a snap suplex and gets another two count. Penta comes back with a quick shot, but White sends him to the outside. White slams Penta onto the apron and rolls him back into the ring.

White goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out once more. White chokes Penta with his boot and ties his mask to the middle rope. White stomps on Penta and Penta’s mask unties from the rope. White delivers a few knee strikes and suplexes Penta into the turnbuckles. White goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, White delivers right hands to Penta. White follows with knee strikes, but Penta kicks him in the chest. Penta drops White with a pair of Slingblades and takes him out with a dive on the outside. Penta gets White back into the ring and they exchange chops. Penta slams White down and goes for the cover, but White kicks out. Penta goes for Fear Factor, but White counters out and slams Penta down. White delivers a brain buster and goes for the cover, but Penta kicks out. White drops Penta with a dragon-screw leg-whip and a sleeper suplex. White goes for the Bladerunner, but Penta counters with Made in Japan for a two count. The Gunns get in the ring to distract the referee, and then Robinson delivers a left hand to Penta with the fake diamond ring White delivers the Bladerunner and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Jay White

-After the match, White asks where MJF is. White says MJF isn’t here, but he is because he is a real World Champion. White says he is still waiting on an answer for his very generous offer, and he thinks it’s because MJF is having trouble finding people who want to team up with him. Robinson takes the microphone and says in tonight’s main event, he is going to win the battle royale. Robinson says after he takes MJF’s ring next week, they are going to pawn it and he is going to get another golden tooth. The Gunns say if you’re not down with that, they have two words for you, “Guns Up.”

—

Renee Paquette interviews MJF backstage. MJF says he could have run out to the ring like every dumb, good guy in the history of professional wrestling. MJF says he is not a good guy, but is doing commentary during the main event. MJF says he will get his belt back before Full Gear, and then says he hopes Robinson wins the main event. MJF says there will be blood next week and it will be on the hands of White. Renee asks for an update on Adam Cole, but before he can answer Daddy Ass and The Acclaimed walk up. Max Caster says they can all team up and then scissor, and MJF says no. Caster says he will enter the battle royale, win it, win MJF’s ring, and then MJF will have to put a ring on it. MJF just walks away, and then Billy Gunn calls him a scumbag. Caster agrees, but then says MJF is his scumbag.

—

A vignette airs for the long history between Emi Sakura and Hikaru Shida.

—

Match #2 – AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Emi Sakura

Sakura attacks Shida before the bell and stomps her down in the corner. Sakura takes the title and poses with it, but Shida comes back with a shot as the bell rings. They exchange shoulder blocks, and then chops and forearm shots. Sakura chops Shida into the corner and goes for a cross-body, but Shida counters with a knee strike. Shida gets a crucifix pin for a two count, and then rolls Sakura around the ring before getting another two count. Shida delivers right hands in the corner and goes for a dropkick, but Sakura dodges and delivers a dropkick of her own. Sakura connects with the corner cross-body as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Sakura clubs Shida across the back and pulls her hair in the ropes. Sakura chops Shida and drops her to the floor with a cross-body through the ropes. Sakura back away and charges, but Shida counters with a hurricanrana. Shida gets Sakura back into the ring and connects with a missile dropkick. Shida goes for the cover, but Sakura kicks out. Sakura comes back with a sunset flip, and then they exchange two counts. Sakura delivers a Tiger Driver and goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Sakura goes for a moonsault, but Shida dodges it and delivers the Katana. Shida goes for the cover, but Sakuta kicks out at one and drops Shida with a chop and a lariat. Sakura goes for the cover, but Shida kicks out. Shida comes back with a back-breaker, and then delivers an elbow strike. Shida delivers the Falcon Arrow and goes for the cover, but Sakura kicks out. Shida delivers the Katana and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Hikaru Shida

—

Earlier today, Renee sat down with Adam Copeland. Copeland says things have not gone smoothly since he arrived, and the whole idea in coming to AEW was to end his career by teaming with Christian Cage. Copeland says Cage was on board until it came time for him to debut. Copeland says they became friends in sixth grade and talks about when they began training in Canada. Copeland says he hyped Cage up to his trainers, but it has always been “Adam and Jay” or “E and C.” Copeland says that has always eaten at Cage, but sometimes thinks Cage would be working an IT job somewhere if it wasn’t for him.

Copeland says Cage is riding high right now, but he doesn’t want to take his spotlight or his title. Copeland says he knows Cage is going to come crashing down, and then says he is not going to fight him. Copeland says he isn’t sure what he wants, but he knows Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne will leave him high and dry. Copeland says when Cage does hit the ground, he will be the one to pick him up.

—

Match #3 – Singles Match: Wardlow vs. Ryan Nemeth

Nemeth delivers a few shots in the corner, but Wardlow grabs him and immediately delivers the Powerbomb Symphony. It only takes one powerbomb to end the match.

Winner via referee stoppage: Wardlow

-After the match, Wardlow leaves the ring but Schiavone calls him back into the ring for an interview. Schiavone asks Wardlow what he is back for, and then Wardlow holds up his wrist. “MJF” is written on his wrist, and then Wardlow knocks Schiavone down as he leaves the ring.

—

Renee interviews Kenny Omega. Omega says this year has been pretty tough, but Kyle Fletcher has reminded him exactly who he is. Omega says he is the measuring stick, and he is going to take Fletcher out tonight. Omega says he will then take out the Don Callis Family, and then maybe turn his attention to the AEW World Championship. MJF walks up and says he has always been a fan of Omega and shakes his hand. MJF whispers “13 days, bitch” in Omega’s ear and walks away. Omega says we will see about that.

—

Adam Cole, The Kingdom, and Roderick Strong are in Strong’s house. Cole brings Strong a cup of coffee, but Strong spits it out and says he hates hot coffee. Cole tries to leave, but Strong apologizes and says Cole used to make the best peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. The Kingdom agree, and then Cole makes the sandwiches for them. Strong spits his out and says Cole knows he hates crust. Cole shuts him up and says he has done everything for Strong, needs surgery, and is done. Cole leaves the house as Strong screams after him. Strong tells The Kingdom that he guesses he will have to be nice to MJF to get his best friend back.

—

Schiavone is in the ring and introduces Don Callis. Callis comes to the ring with Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs. Callis says his family made history last week when Hobbs manhandled Chris Jericho in the fashion that he did. Hobbs says February 22, 1998 was supposed to be the greatest day of his life when he was supposed to meet Jericho. Hobbs says Jericho walks straight past his grandma and told him to sit down instead. Hobbs says he has sworn for 25 years that he would hurt him. Hobbs says Jericho was lifeless last week, but he still gave him numerous spine-busters.

Callis says Hobbs finally has a real family and they are allowing Hobbs to truly be what he is. Callis calls Hobbs a 275-pound killing machine, and they are going to unleash him on AEW. Callis says they are undefeated in the last four months, except for the match when Kyle Fletcher filled in. Callis says Fletcher screwed the Family, and then Fletcher comes to the ring. Hobbs gets in his face, but Callis backs Hobbs down. Fletcher says he did that match as a favor to Callis, and maybe he was the weakest link that night, but he has another chance at Omega tonight. Fletcher says he is going to prove to everyone that he doesn’t need help to beat Omega. Callis says if Fletcher wins tonight, they may have an opportunity to discuss next week.

—

Match #4 – Singles Match: Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher

Fletcher attacks Omega as the bell rings. Fletcher delivers a few chops and chokes him with his shirt. Omega comes back with a few right hands and follows with a chop in the corner. Omega delivers another chop, but Fletcher drops him with a back elbow. Fletcher delivers right hands, but Omega comes back with a suplex. Omega takes Fletcher out with a dive on the outside and gets him back into the ring. Omega kicks Fletcher in the head, but Fletcher comes back with a dropkick to send Omega back to the floor. Fletcher slams Omega into the barricade and gets him back into the ring. Fletcher whips Omega into the corner, but Omega comes back with a hurricanrana that sends Fletcher to the outside. Omega runs the ropes, but Fletcher trips him up and pulls him to the floor. They exchange chops and Omega gains the advantage. Omega puts Fletcher in a chair and delivers more chops. Omega charges, but Fletcher trips him face-first into the chair as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Omega slams Fletcher with the rolling senton and goes to the ropes. Fletcher goes to the outside, but Omega drops him with a moonsault press anyway. Omega gets Fletcher back into the ring and delivers a dropkick to his back. Omega goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out. Omega delivers a neck-breaker over his knee and goes for the V Trigger, but Fletcher dodges it. Omega delivers a half-and-half suplex, but Fletcher comes back with a running kick to the face. Fletcher delivers a brain buster and goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out. Fletcher slams Omega face-first into the turnbuckle and follows with a Michinoku Driver. Fletcher goes for the cover, but Omega kicks out once more. Fletcher kicks Omega in the back of his head and picks Omega up, but Omega counters and delivers a knee strike. Omega slams Fletcher with a reverse-rana, and follows with a power bomb.

Omega delivers a knee strike and goes for the cover, but Fletcher kicks out. Omega delivers the V Trigger and goes for the One Winged Angel, but Fletcher gets free and locks in a dragon sleeper. Omega counters into a pin for a two count, and then delivers a snap-dragon suplex. Fletcher comes back with a thrust kick, but Omega runs the ropes and delivers a knee strike. Omega delivers One Winged Angel and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kenny Omega

-After the match, Callis is angry on commentary. Callis calls Fletcher and disappointment and an embarrassment, and then says he should quit the business.

—

A vignette airs for Danhausen, who will be returning from injury soon.

—

Match #5 – Singles Match: Lance Archer vs. Barrett Brown

-Archer beats his opponent to the ring, and then blocks him on a dive. Archer choke slams Brown on the apron and gets into the ring as the bell rings. Archer throws Brown across the ring and delivers a few back elbows in the corner. Brown comes back with a few right hands, but Archer delivers one more shot and follows with the Blackout for the pin fall.

Winner: Lance Archer

—

The remix of “Big Pressure,” which is Swerve Strickland’s theme song, will premier later this week. Prince Nana hypes it up, but Strickland says he isn’t excited about it. Strickland says he should be the TNT Champion right now, but he is not because of Adam Page. Strickland says Page doesn’t want to go to war with him, and tells him that it isn’t always him (Page) who will pay for his actions.

—

Schiavone is in the ring, and he introduces Sting.