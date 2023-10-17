Updates on Anthony Bowens and Sammy Guevara

Oct 17, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Quick health update on Sammy Guevara

It’s been confirmed from Sammy that he is not medically cleared from his concussion and unfortunately, will not be at tomorrow night’s Dynamite in Houston, TX.

Anthony Bowens has been honored by Out Magazine for being a ground breaker for the LGBTQ+ community.

AEW’s Bowens was recently honored by Out Magazine, being named the #1 Groundbreaker in the 2023 Out 100.

