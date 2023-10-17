Updates on Anthony Bowens and Sammy Guevara
– Quick health update on Sammy Guevara
It’s been confirmed from Sammy that he is not medically cleared from his concussion and unfortunately, will not be at tomorrow night’s Dynamite in Houston, TX.
– Anthony Bowens has been honored by Out Magazine for being a ground breaker for the LGBTQ+ community.
Congratulations are in order for @AEW star @Bowens_Official of the #AEW Trios Champions The Acclaimed for coming in at NO. 1 on @outmagazine's "TOP 100 OUT: Groundbreakers" list for 2023!#WrestlingCommunity #WrestlingTwitter pic.twitter.com/9X3IOQag1d
— Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) October 17, 2023