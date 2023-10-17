Survivor Series sold out, plus Rey Mysterio, Tony Schiavone, and Sammy Guevara

– WWE “Survivor Series” in Chicago is officially sold out.

– Rey Mysterio, on the MMA Hour, says that he would love to do a ‘Hair vs Mask’ match against Dominik.

– According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Tony Khan made the call for Tony Schiavone to be the lead announcer for Saturday’s Collision. If Schiavone will continue in this role on the Saturday night series is unknown.

– Sammy Guevara is hoping to return on Wednesday night’s Dynamite in Rosenberg, Texas since the show is close to his hometown of Houston. If Guevara doesn’t return this week, it’s being reported that he is expected to be back in action “relatively soon.”